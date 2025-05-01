Con Pastor VICTOR KANYARI reveals he used to make up to Ksh 1 million daily during the ‘Mbegu ya 310’ era!







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Controversial Pastor Victor Kanyari has shocked Kenyans after opening up on the staggering amount of money he used to make daily during his infamous “mbegu ya 310” campaign.

The flamboyant preacher claims he raked in between KSh 700,000 to KSh 1 million daily from offerings sent by followers seeking miracles.

That’s a staggering KSh 21 million a month - more than what many churches might collect in years.

In a recent interview, Kanyari admitted the campaign was his strategy to escape poverty.

“It was a way to survive, but I also helped people through prayer.”

Despite past backlash and accusations of manipulating faith for profit, the preacher insists he’s still going strong.

Kanyari revealed that his church continues to draw large crowds.

“Over 2,000 people attend every Sunday. I pray for them, heal them, and even help some with food and rent,” he said.

Pressed about his current wealth, he remained vague: “I’m not a tycoon, but I’m not poor. God has helped me.”

