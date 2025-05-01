





Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A disturbing video has surfaced showing a young man who was accosted by goons linked to the late Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, and brutally attacked.

The incident occurred earlier this year during a funeral service that turned violent.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the victim bleeding profusely while being rushed to the hospital.

The victim was trying to protect his brother from the goons unleashed by the MP at the funeral when he was attacked and left for dead.

Ong’ondo was notorious for using goons to silence his critics in his constituency.

Last year, he masterminded the brutal murder of Evans Okoda, whose mutilated body was found dumped in Oyugis town.

Okoda was a political activist, blogger, and a strong critic of Ong’ondo’s leadership.

Ong’ondo’s murder has sparked mixed reactions among locals in Kasipul.

A section of locals have celebrated his death, claiming that he had killed so many youths in the constituency using goons.

Watch the video here>>>

Live By The Sword, Die by The Sword!! Heartbreaking video of a young man who was brutally attacked by slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO’s goons pic.twitter.com/e7Xc3fBPAt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2025

