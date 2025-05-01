Slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONGONDO WERE, was linked to the murder of political activist EVANS OKODA - His eyes were gouged out, tongue chopped and hands cut off







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Slain Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ongodo Were, was alleged to have masterminded the brutal murder of political activist Evans Okoda.

Okoda, a former bodyguard for ex-Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, was found dead on May 3rd, 2024, in Oyugis Town.

His body showed signs of severe trauma, including head injuries and the severing of his right hand and tongue.

The brutal nature of the murder led to a public outcry.

During protests in Oyugis, some residents chanted Ongodo’s name, suggesting a possible political motive behind the killing.

Kennedy Ogalo Osano, Ongondo’s personal driver, was arrested after detectives analyzed his mobile phone records, which indicated multiple calls between him and Okoda around the time of the murder.​

The controversial MP was gunned down on Wednesday evening along Ngong Road by two assailants riding on a motorbike.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the attack was well-orchestrated.

The assailants, believed to be two men on a motorbike, approached the MP’s vehicle and opened fire without warning before speeding off.

Security agencies, including officers from Kilimani Police Station and the DCI, cordoned off the area as forensic experts began collecting evidence.

