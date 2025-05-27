Check out some of the hilarious new proverbs created by Kenyan Gen Zs - ‘Fimbo ya mbali hugongewa’ (LOOK)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Kenyan Gen Zs have sparked a social media buzz by creating modern proverbs that reflect their current realities.

Arguing that many traditional sayings feel outdated, this bold and expressive generation is crafting witty, relatable phrases of their own.

In African cultures, proverbs are essential tools for passing down wisdom and values, and Gen Z is now reimagining this tradition with a fresh twist, blending humor, lived experiences, and social commentary to express themselves.

Check out some of the phrases below.

