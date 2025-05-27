College lady murdered during the first date with an unidentified man - He was seen dropping her body in a white VW Polo before fleeing (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Tragedy has struck after a young college student was brutally murdered following a suspected premeditated attack by an unidentified man who lured her to a date.

According to reports, the victim was picked up by a man driving a white Volkswagen Polo after she agreed to meet him.

Prior to leaving, she had informed her friends about the date and expressed concerns for her safety, instructing them to check on her if she failed to share her location within an hour.

When two hours passed without any word from her, her friends grew increasingly anxious.

Using the "Find Me" tracking app, they launched a search to locate her.

The app eventually led them to a house where they made a chilling discovery - the victim’s cellphone and handbag were found abandoned inside the residence.

Further investigations revealed that a white VW Polo, matching the description given by the victim’s friends, had been spotted in the area earlier.

Witnesses claim the vehicle was seen dropping off a suspicious-looking bag, which was later confirmed to contain the victim’s body.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

The motive for the murder remains unclear

The Kenyan DAIY POST