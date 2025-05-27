A rogue Kikuyu man in Nyeri does the unthinkable to a missing 7 year-old-girl and buries her body inside his house (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Police in Nyeri have arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of 7-year-old Tamara Blessing Kabura, who went missing over the weekend under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, Tamara was last seen at the Nyeri Open Air Market before her sudden disappearance.

A frantic search by family, residents, and authorities ensued for several days.

Tragically, the young girl’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave inside the home of a well-known local porter, commonly referred to as a ‘Bebabeba’ man.

Investigators believe the suspect abducted the minor, subjected her to unspeakable acts, and later attempted to conceal the crime by burying her within his residence.

News of the discovery sparked outrage across the community.

Enraged residents held protests in Nyeri town, demanding that the suspect be released to them so they could administer what they described as "instant justice.".

Tensions quickly escalated, forcing police to intervene and disperse the crowd using teargas.

Authorities have since confirmed that the suspect is in custody and that investigations are ongoing.

They have appealed to the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

The tragic incident has reignited calls for increased child protection measures and vigilance in public spaces.