Security scare as enthusiastic LUO youths surround President RUTO’s military chopper in Kisumu (VIDEO)







Friday, May 30, 2025 - Drama unfolded during President William Ruto’s visit to Kisumu after youths surrounded his military chopper, causing tension and confusion among his security team.

The incident happened shortly after the military chopper touched down.

In a widely shared video, the youths are seen surrounding the chopper, taking selfies and photographs in a celebratory mood.

While the atmosphere appeared jubilant, the sudden influx of people created confusion and visible concern among members of the Presidential Security Unit.

Elite officers were seen attempting to restore order and secure the immediate perimeter around the aircraft.

This incident has raised fresh concerns about the adequacy of ground-level security during high-profile visits, especially in regions known for drawing large crowds.

Watch the video.

Security scare as enthusiastic LUO youths surround President RUTO’s military chopper in Kisumu pic.twitter.com/Rxp4OuCAza — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2025

