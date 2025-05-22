BUSTED! Corrupt Mumias Level 4 Hospital staff members caught red-handed with Ksh 200K bribe at a local bank (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on 21st May 2025 arrested Mr. William Mmasava, a Supply Chain Officer, and Mrs. Linet Kavaya, a Biomedical Engineer, at Mumias Level 4 Hospital in Kakamega County, for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Kes200, 000.

The bribe was allegedly demanded in order to facilitate payment for medical equipment lawfully supplied to the hospital.

The Commission launched investigations following a report received on 16th May 2025 from a complainant whose company had supplied the hospital with an X-ray scanner valued at Kes1.4 million.

The hospital had agreed to make payment in three instalments and had already settled the first payment of Kes500, 000 on 17th April 2025.

However, on 8th May 2025, the complainant was contacted by Dr. Mohammed Munyendo, the Medical Superintendent at the hospital, who allegedly demanded a bribe of Kes400, 000 to facilitate the release of the second instalment of Kes650, 000.

The following day, the complainant met with Mrs. Braxides Bunoro, an Administrator at the facility, who reiterated the demand.

Though the hospital deposited the second instalment into the supplier’s KCB account, access to the funds was restricted, and the complainant continued to receive coercive calls from Dr. Munyendo, Mrs. Bunoro, Mr. William Mmasava (Supply Chain Officer), and Mrs. Linet Kavaya (Biomedical Engineer), all demanding a bribe before the payment could be accessed.

Following the report, EACC investigators mounted an operation on 21st May 2025 that resulted in the arrest of Mr. William Mmasava and Mrs. Linet Kavaya at KCB Mumias branch shortly after they received a bribe of Kes200,000 from the complainant.

The two suspects were escorted to EACC’s Western Regional Office in Bungoma for processing and were later booked at Bungoma Police Station, where they are being held pending further investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST