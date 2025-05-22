GLORIA ORWOBA advises team ‘WANTAM’ how to make RUTO one term President - “We know it and we did it”







Thursday, May 22, 2025 – Beleaguered nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has warned that unless opposition leaders overhaul their strategy ahead of the 2027 General Elections, their quest to make Ruto a one term President will be a pipe dream.

In a statement on Thursday, May 22nd, Orwoba urged opposition leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, to adopt a tactical approach similar to the one Ruto used to secure victory in 2022.

“Team WANTAM, please note that you cannot outplay a chess master with checkers tactics.”

“It is not about hashtags and hate. It is about strategy and consistency.”

“We know it and we did it,” she stated.

She added: “All those seeking to make Ruto a one-term president, you must change your strategy.”

“One thing we did very well as the William Ruto presidential campaign and secretariat team was that we sealed all the loopholes.”

“WANTAM can only be a reality if you change the strategy. Ignore the messenger, take the message.”

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has expelled Orwoba over alleged disloyalty and gross misconduct and her perceived closeness to former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who has hinted at a presidential bid in 2027.

Her ouster was briefly halted after High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi issued a conservatory order suspending her expulsion - just hours after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declared her seat vacant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST