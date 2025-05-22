Details emerge that BONIFACE MWANGI was severely tortured and can barely walk - SAMIA SULUHU is ruthless (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has been released by Tanzanian security agents after being held incommunicado for several days.

He was dumped at Horohoro border on Thursday morning, following mounting public pressure and diplomatic engagements.

According to Haki Africa CEO, Hussein Khalid, Mwangi was severely tortured by rogue Tanzanian security agents before being dumped in Ukunda, where he was rescued and reunited with his family.

He can barely walk after being subjected to torture during his detention.

He was transferred to Nairobi for specialized medical attention.

“Boniface Mwangi was dumped at Horohoro border post this morning by Tanzanian security agents. He has been severely tortured and can barely walk. His body is broken but his spirit remains strong. Agather is still missing and was equally ghastly tortured in the same location with Mwangi. We are making arrangements to transfer Boniface Mwangi to Nairobi for medical attention. More details to follow,’’ Khalid tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST