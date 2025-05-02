Should these PHOTOs of MATIANG’I’s meet-the-people tour in Gusii worry RUTO ahead of the 2027 elections?







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has hit the ground running as he prepares to launch his 2027 presidential bid against Ruto.

Matiang’i, who has been endorsed by the Jubilee Party as its Presidential flag bearer in the 2027 elections, kicked off Gusii region tour with stopovers in Kijauri, Nyamira ahead of a day-long meet-the-people tour.

See photos below.

