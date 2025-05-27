Thugs break into a Catholic Church in Kirinyaga - Drink altar wine and eat sacraments (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Police are pursuing suspected thieves who broke into a Catholic Church in Kirinyaga, where they drank altar wine, ate sacramental bread, and made off with church property.

The incident occurred at ACK St. Matthew’s Mutithi Church at night.

The church’s Vice Chairman, Eliud Githaka, said the theft was reported by choir members after they discovered the keyboard missing.

The night guard was accused of sleeping on the job as the robbery happened while he was on duty.

The church management is now contemplating employing a new guard.

