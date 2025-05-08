An unidentified Kenyan man spotted at a bank depositing money in a sack amid tough economic times (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - In a moment that has captured public attention and sparked debate on social media, an unidentified Kenyan man was seen walking into a local bank carrying a sack filled with cash, which he proceeded to deposit.

The unusual scene unfolded amid growing concerns over the rising cost of living and economic hardship being faced by many Kenyans.

The man remained calm and composed as he unloaded the sack full of money before handing over the wads of cash to the bank teller.

The video of the man has since gone viral, with many online users expressing shock and curiosity.

Some praised the man for his apparent financial success, while others questioned the source of such a large sum of cash at a time when most citizens are grappling with inflation, high taxes, and reduced purchasing power.

An unidentified Kenyan man spotted at a bank depositing money in a sack amid tough economic times pic.twitter.com/W7wH6qqXTx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST