This PHOTO of MP JALANG’O and his wife, AMINA CHAO, and RAPUDO with his wife AMBER RAY has left tongues wagging! (LOOK)





Sunday, June 22, 2025 - A selfie featuring Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor better known as Jalang’o, and his wife Amina Chao alongside businessman Kennedy Rapudo and his wife, socialite Amber Ray, has sparked lively reactions online.

The photo has drawn attention to the striking contrast between the two women’s styles.

Amina, known for her corporate elegance, impressed many with her graceful look - modest yet stunning.

Amber Ray, on the other hand, turned heads in a bold outfit that flaunted her ‘twins’

Some netizens are pointing out that beauty doesn’t always require revealing skin referring to Amber Ray’s outfit.

Netizens have also highlighted the fact that both Jalang’o and Rapudo, successful Luo men, are married to women outside Luoland.

Amina is Taita, while Amber is Kamba.

See the photo below.