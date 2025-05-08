SHOCK as a senior Government official in the Office of the President is linked to the murder of Kasipul MP, CHARLES WERE - Phone calls gave him away







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Investigation into the brutal murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, has taken a dramatic turn after it emerged that a senior Government official attached to the Office of the President is under probe by detectives.

Reports indicate that on the day Were was killed, the powerful Government official was in constant communication with one of the board members of Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), who was arrested in Nakuru on 7th May, 2025, in connection with the murder.

The LBDA board member, believed to have paid the suspected killers, was apprehended hours after detectives recovered a pistol believed to have been used in the murder of Were in a major operation by police in Chokaa, Kayole.

Detectives pursuing the case link the murder to the rivalry between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The arrested LBDA board member is said to enjoy close working relations with the influential Government official.

The Government official had promised to protect the assassin from arrest after completing the hit job.

Were was a die-hard of the ODM party and had frequent wrangles with senior UDA officials in Homa Bay County.

It is believed that his murder is tied to 2027 politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST