OPULENCE! JUMA JUX paid millions to perform at pre-wedding of PS BELIO KIPSANG’s son and daughter of KALENJIN billionaire, DAVID LANGAT - RUTO among guests (PHOTOs)





Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Tanzanian R&B star, Juma Jux, delivered an electrifying performance at a glamorous pre-wedding celebration held in Karen, Nairobi, on Saturday, June 21st.

The exclusive ceremony was graced by Kenya’s President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, adding significant political weight to the love-filled affair.

The engagement celebrated the upcoming union of Brian Belio, son of Immigration Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang, and Nicole Langat, daughter of billionaire businessman Dr. David Langat and Hellen Langat.

Jux, accompanied by his newly wed wife Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, had flown in specifically for the event.

Taking to social media after his performance, Jux wrote: “Honored to perform at a beautiful VIP engagement in Nairobi, in the presence of H.E. the President of Kenya… I gained a new family - humble, kind, and full of love.”

Jux also shared photos having a light moment with President Ruto.