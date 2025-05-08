A foreign businessman found dead in the toilet after spending the night with a LADY at an apartment in Parklands







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old South African businessman, Mark Nalon Minter, who was found dead in the toilet of a Parklands apartment in Nairobi on Wednesday, just days after arriving in the country for a business trip.

Minter had landed in Kenya on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, and was scheduled to depart on Saturday, May 10th.

He was in the company of a female companion who told police that after they had dinner and retired to bed, she woke up in the morning to find him missing, only to discover his unresponsive body in the washroom.

Emergency responders from St John’s Ambulance confirmed his death at the scene.

Drugs for hypertension and diabetes were recovered from his belongings, and police noted a forehead injury likely caused by a fall.

The body was moved to City Mortuary for autopsy as investigations continue.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.