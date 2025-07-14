What was this LADY doing in a swimming pool? Her facial expressions have left tongues wagging! (VIDEO)

Monday, July 14, 2025 – A video of a lady enjoying herself in a lavish hotel swimming pool is trending - but not for the reasons you'd expect.
In the viral clip, her unusual facial expressions while in
the water have led netizens to speculate that something more than just swimming
was going on.
The video has stirred mixed reactions online with some netizens
criticizing the lady for being inappropriate in public while others are coming
to her defense, directing their outrage at the person who recorded and shared
the clip online.
Many are calling it a clear invasion of privacy and urging
respect for personal boundaries.
Watch the viral video below.
Swimming......... or...... pic.twitter.com/Yaifjx8t92— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2025
