After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 35)





"Are you going to talk to me? You have been awfully quiet since we left the meeting"

"I'm in shock. Put yourself in my shoes. Let me digest everything"

"Babe, are you serious you didn't know that these things happen in this country? You will be shocked at what goes on with the knowledge of the highest office in the country. We are all looking for money to feed our families and harm no one. Can you imagine if I didn't have money, I wouldn't have managed to renovate your house and refurbish it"

"I know these things go on. I'm not naive. I just did not know that I will be close to it like I am about to"

"Don't worry. Your safety comes first. I will take care of you. That I promise you. Just one thing Rael, please don't talk about us to anyone. And by anyone I mean anyone. You have to be very discreet. If you talk about us to anyone, we will know and I might not be able to protect you from the consequences."

Rael was even afraid to ask what the consequences would be so she just agreed to it and kept quiet. She tried to think about how it must have been for Collins to work in such an environment. She even tried to recollect if he had exhibited any signs that he was working with people who had special phones for work and openly confessed to dealing with drugs and apart from his arrogance, she could not recollect any sign. He was probably genuine when he asked her to recommend a therapist to him. Liz's warning still rang on her mind. What dod she know? It sounded like all her conversations were tapped and so she could not call her. These guys seemed pretty open about what they did but everything was so unsettling for her. She needed alcohol. She needed to think.

"Allan, can I ask you something?"

"Sure babe. If I can't answer for whatever reason, I will let you know."

"Do you sleep with the girls....I mean the escorts?"

"Hahahaha! I don't mix business with pleasure. I don't even select the girls. You will meet the team that does the selection. I don't have to wait for girls to be brought to me for me to prey on them. Plus, I don't buy sex. Are you jealous now?"

"No no. Not at all. I'm just curious. I know you don't do relationships so I have no reason to be jealous."

"Good girl"

"I need a stiff drink"

"Oscar will kill you. You need a smoothie. By the way your car and house are ready. You can move back in whenever you are ready. There's no pressure though. I will have your car brought here."

"That is awesome. I have missed my car and house so much. I just hope I will be safe. One beer won't hurt. I trust you to not mention my sins to Oscar"

"Hahahaha! My lips are sealed. Let's go get you a few beers. Steve should no longer scare you. The man was sick and he is getting all the help that is needed."

"Can we go to the strip club?"

"That's where you want to have your beers? Are you looking for ideas on how to entertain me tonight?"

"You play too much. I need to visit and see all your establishments. My eyes can catch something you might have missed"

"Okay. Let me make a few calls to have seats reserved for us at the VIP section. Have you ever been to a strip club before?"

"I am not that naive Allan. I have been to a strip club. Come on now"

"The way you reacted to the news of just some of our basic operations made me think otherwise."

"There is more?"

"I did not say anything like that. Let's go enjoy some pole dancing."

The strip club was way fancier than any she had ever been to. Of course, it was Allan. She expected nothing less. They used the VIP Lift and were ushered into a room labelled VVIP. Here, both men and women were walking naked like it's the most normal thing to do. Allan sensed her getting tense and held her hand as he showed her around. There was the main hall where the stripper show was held and what looked like different rooms on the left.

"You want to know what we do right? I will hold your hands and show you around. If and when you feel you have seen enough, squeeze my hands and we will come back to this main hall. I got you. Remember?"

"I asked for this. I have to know all these at one point. I'm ready."

The first few rooms were just booths of people making out and receiving blow jobs. After the 5th booth was where the action was. It was like walking straight into a porn movie. A full blown orgy was on going with other people on the side sniffing what seemed like cocaine or watching the orgy as they smoked weed.

"Am I still in Nairobi?"

"Welcome to the real Nairobi my girl. You wind down with beer, others wind down with sex and drugs."

"Wueh! I can see. Wait a minute....is that Oscar?"

"Don't be too loud. We told you that you can make some extra cash from what we do if you desire to. He chose this. He is good at it and loves it."

"Would you agree for me to do such a thing?"

"You are an adult of sound mind Rael. I wouldn't encourage you but if you decide to go this way, I will support you. These people make some good money. Most of them have very well paying day jobs but it can never be close to what they are making here. They drive big cars, live in posh houses and afford luxurious holidays because of this job. Let me even talk about the Dubai girls and the money they make. I can't deny you a chance to make money. I don't own you and never will."

"Ooookay! Is there more for me to see?"

"If you want to see more people having sex and fulfilling their fetishes, then yes"

"I'm good. I want a cold beer and probably some weed"

"Now we are talking"

Rael was stunned. She wished she could call her sister or Sandra and tell them all she had seen but they had left their phones at the door as no phones were allowed in. Out of curiosity, she asked Allan if she could share with Priscilla that she had been to a strip club without sharing more details and he vehemently refused .

"Why?"

"Your sister is very curious and might coerce you into giving her more information. Please be very discreet for now. With time, you will know what information to share and what not to share. As agreed before, when asked, we run night clubs. Okay?"

"I hear you. I will not share this with anyone. Where is the blunt please?"

"I want us to eat first then you can indulge in whatever you want. Just remember that you are not missing the gym in the morning"

"Jeez Allan. How am I supposed to face Oscar after what I just saw?"

"Same way you face me after having an awesome sex and screaming your lungs out. Sex is very normal. Do you think he didn't see you?"

"Did he? That makes it wierder"

"He did see us and he went on with what pays his bills. Don't act wierd around him please."

"I think I will need to be high all the time when working around you guys"

"Hahahaha! You will get used to this. I know this for sure"

A few puffs of weed made her feel much better and less tense that she even started to enjoy the stripper show. It could be the weed but at one point, she could swear she saw one of the strippers having sex with Allan as she gave him a dance. She was too high to care plus she had witnessed more shocking things for this to shock her. She does not remember how she got home or how she got to bed. She was woken up by her phone ringing incessantly. It took her a while to realise it wasn't an alarm but it was her sister calling.

"Where have you been?"

"What's with the shouting. Calm down."

"Were you out drinking? I have been calling you and you weren't picking which is unlike you. I was very worried."

"I'm fine Riri. I went out for a few drinks. Sorry about that. Did you get home safely? How is everyone?"

"They are all doing great. Are you sure you are okay? Was the meeting stressful?"

"Not at all. I just had too much to drink. I really had a good time."

"I hope so. Where's Allan, he's also not picking his calls."

"He might still be sleeping. I'm not sure. Let me get ready for the gym. We will catch up later."

"Okay gym rat, bye!"





