PHOTOs!! VIVIAN OTIENO dumps her KDF husband after glamorous wedding and accuses him of infidelity - He even ‘chewed’ bridesmaids







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Vivian Otieno, a woman who got married to a KDF officer in a colourful wedding that caused a buzz on social media in 2022, has announced their separation.

Taking to her Facebook account, the distressed woman accused her estranged husband of infidelity.

What stunned many was her claim that he went as far as sleeping with some of her bridesmaids and rented a house for his mistress behind her back.

She also accused him of domestic abuse and claimed that she has scars resulting from physical abuse.

Vivian said that she learnt it the hard way during her short-lived marriage, which was marred with infidelity and physical abuse.

See her post and photos of their glamorous wedding.

