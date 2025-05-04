After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 31)

“Gentlemen, if you have nothing more for Rael here, I will take her home. We will meet at our usual place in the evening.”

“Alright Al. Take the beautiful girl home. And Rael, I own a gym, I will give you a free one year membership as a gift for working with us.”

“Makau stop being such an asshole. You do not say some things to a lady you hardly know.”

“What did I say that is offensive? Calling her beautiful?”

“I will take up the offer Mr. Makau. Thank you. I was actually looking for a good gym to join.”

“You are welcome. You see, I am not an asshole after all. Allan will bring you to the gym when you are ready. Goodbye Rael.”

“I am so sorry Rael. He can be such a nuisance. I can take you to a different gym. You do not have to go to his gym.”

“It is okay Allan. I know I am fat and I need to lose a few pounds. I would have been offended and hurt way back but right now, I know I need to do something about my weight.”

“Baby girl, you are beautiful and let nothing take that away from you. I love how you are but if you feel like you need to change something about how you look, do it with your head up while loving yourself. I will support you all the way.”

“You should add motivational speaker when listing down what you do for a living. Thank you. That is very encouraging.”

“Hehehehe! Flattery is your thing I see. I am very serious though”

“I know. By the way, what did Makau mean with the comment about Collins? Did you guys do anything to him?”

“Rael, I told you to always take something Makau says with a pinch of salt. Collins had started to get very curious and was asking our employees a lot of questions. We warned him because he was very good at his job and he did not listen so we started to look for a replacement before he passed on.”

“So you want to say that you started stalking me before his death?”

“Not really. I was actually thinking of changing agencies then he died and your bosses offered a list of people who could replace him and your name was among them. I was done with your agency. His death is what led me to you.”

“Interesting. Do you do anything illegal that I should know about”

“Why didn’t you ask this during the meeting? My partners have to be present when such questions are asked.”

“I am sorry. I was very nervous. You had lots of rules for me that I could not think straight.”

“I understand. We do not bite. I need you to relax when around us. We are going to work together so I would really hate it to make you nervous. What I want you to do is take your time and collect your thoughts and think of all the questions you might want to ask then share them with me. I will discuss with my partners and answer you as truthfully as we can. Okay?”

“Sounds good. I need to create a portfolio on you guys so that I can know how to best deliver for you guys.”

“You do your thing. Here is the phone we talked about. You cannot change the SIM card that is in here or use this phone outside what it is meant for. We will know if this is done.”

“Damn, I feel like I have joined some secret society. No wonder Collins walked around feeling all powerful with the same arrogance as Mr. Makau’s. I am sorry I said that.”

“Hahahaha! No need to say that. We all know that Mr. Makau is very arrogant and has an ego as huge as this continent. They constantly clashed with Collins but they were very close. They were like peas in a pod.”

“How was it being in a room with those two? I would have slit my wrists.”

“Very interesting and irritating. The two are damn good at what they do but their arguments were exhausting.”

“Why didn’t Makau attend his funeral then if they were as close as you claim?”

“He actually did. The rest of the partners as well but do you see any of them travelling by bus?”

“Hahahaha! Why were you on that bus by the way? A sign of humility?”

“There is that and the fact that I wanted to have a glimpse of you.”

“Very sneaky of you. You do wear very many hats and can fit anywhere. Watching you talk in the meeting today really turned me on.”

“Damn! I did not expect you to say that. You are equally interesting. Is that the reason why you were distracted at some point? Were you wet?”

“Very wet. All I could think of was you banging me on that table”

“Fuck! Why didn’t you say something? Are you still horny for me? We can go back I make your wish come true.”

“You cannot be serious. You wanted me to stop the meeting and say that I am horny? I do not even know why I told you this.”

“Come on! I love me a woman who is not shy. I would have stopped that meeting, chased those fuckers out of the room and given you some good sex. Damn! Now I am horny. Can we go to my place? I would love to give you orgasms and get your mind off what is happening for a short time”

“I would want to but I know my sister is worried let me talk to her then we can go”

“Perfect. Let me give you some privacy.”

Rael knew that if she disclosed to Priscilla what she was about to do, she would think that she has lost her mind and beg her not to do it. Her sister thought that she loves to attract drama and this would just confirm the same so she knew that as much as she hated it, she had to lie.

“Hi Riri, I am done with the meeting. Uko aje?”

“I am fine. How was the meeting?”

“It was great. There was nothing as serious and mysterious as we thought. Just rich bar owners trying to protect their monies. We are currently going to meet some of the employees then I will have to pass by the office to sign some things. I will be back once done.”

“Sawasawa boss babe. Just take care of yourself. I hope Allan is taking care of you well. Remember to take deep breaths whenever you feel an anxiety attack is looming. I love you sis.”

“I love you too. Do not worry, I am okay. See you later”

Allan came back and drove like a mad man to his house. His house was beautiful but she did not even have the time to take it in. She had ignited a fire in Allan that she had never seen. A soon as they got inside the house, he undressed her slowly as he kissed her all over her body. He then licked her vagina slowly as he caressed her breasts. Rael could swear that she was in heaven. She could not stop mourning and begging him to just fuck her.

“Not yet baby. I have all the time. Let us go take a shower.”

“You are torturing me.”

“You are so beautiful Rael”

He took her to his room and prepared the bathtub in the master bedroom. Made her get in it and bathed her as he touched and adored every part of her body. By the time they got out of the shower, she had had multiple orgasms just from his touch and by the time he entered her, she could not stop squirting. She immediately knew that she was hooked to this dick. She could not have enough of it and did not want him to stop even after he came.

“Please do not stop”

“I will never. You are so good. I think I needed this more than you did.”

“There had to be a reason why you turned me on that much. This is amazing.”

“It has to be one of the best sex I have ever had. I am very hungry though. Let me fix us something to eat.”

“You ccok?”

“I am a bachelor; I have to cook or I will die of hunger.”

“I thought you would have a chef to do that for you”

“Once in a while I do get one but I love my space very much plus if the chef was around right now, he would have been tortured by your screams.”

“Stop it. I did not scream”

“Don’t make me start recording you. I am not complaining though”

“Sit there and be pretty. I will be back shortly with food.”

She felt so bad that she could not share her experience with her sister. There was no way she was going to die with that experience without sharing. She had to tell Sandra. As she picked up her phone to call Sandra, Allan came back to the room.

“Babe, I really hate to do this but Steve’s wife wants to see you urgently”

“No”

Connect with Rael!

raelendears@gmail.com. Stay tuned and be part of Rael's journey every week. Do you have thoughts, questions, or personal insights about this week’s adventure? Rael loves hearing from her fans and is eager to see your reactions and responses! Reach out to her directly at:. Stay tuned and be part of Rael's journey every week.



