CEO of Maono Lands, KINYUA WAIRATU, who masquerades as a PASTOR, slept in the same bed with 3 women in Malindi and had ‘fun’ with them - NANCY exposes him







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - The embattled CEO of Maono Lands Limited, James Kinyua Wairatu, finds himself at the center of yet another explosive scandal after his alleged side chick, Nancy, exposed new details of his controversial private life.

Nancy, who has been vocal on social media following the collapse of her relationship with the CEO, claims that Kinyua, who often presents himself as a devout Christian and pastor, engaged in wild escapades during a recent trip to Malindi.

According to her, Wairatu allegedly shared a bed with three women and had intimate relations with them during the coastal getaway.

In a now-viral post, Nancy accused the CEO of being a hypocrite-masquerading as a spiritual leader while secretly indulging in reckless behaviour behind the scenes.

Nancy’s revelations have added fuel to the growing controversy surrounding Kinyua Wairatu, who was already facing a backlash after she earlier exposed their secret affair, which allegedly included broken promises of financial support and a promised car.

She claims that after being abandoned and cut off financially, she chose to speak out, not just for herself, but to reveal the true character of a man many saw as a morally upright leader.

Check out Nancy’s post and a photo of the women she claims shared a bed with Wairatu.

