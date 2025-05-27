SHOCK as KALONZO exposes ‘abduction squad’ operating in Kenya targeting RUTO’s critics

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President Ruto’s Government of
operating a covert abduction squad aimed at silencing critics and opposition
voices.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kalonzo linked
the alleged kidnapping and subsequent abandonment of Juja MP, George Koimburi,
to a shadowy state-sponsored operation.
He dismissed the National Police Service's assertion that
Koimburi staged his own disappearance, citing widespread public distrust in law
enforcement.
“There is an abduction squad operating in this country,”
Kalonzo said.
“We are guided by what Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
said, that a special team exists to eliminate opposition in Kenya.”
He questioned the credibility of top police officers,
including Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei and Deputy Inspector
General Douglas Kanja.
“Let Kanja issue whatever statement he wants - who will
believe him today?”
“The trust is broken,” Kalonzo added.
On Monday, Gachagua claimed Koimburi had lost his ability to
speak and was severely weakened due to exposure to an unknown chemical.
The legislator was found in a Kiambu County coffee
plantation after being taken by unknown assailants from a Church and bundled
into a Subaru on Sunday.
Gachagua has previously alleged that a rogue unit, formed
during the 2024 anti-finance bill protests, was targeting Government critics
using toxic substances.
The group allegedly comprises ex-DCI, Administration Police,
and NIS officers.
Human Rights Watch Africa has also linked a unit known as
the Operations Support Unit (OSU) to a spate of enforced disappearances.
OSU reportedly operates from the DCI headquarters in
Nairobi.
Kalonzo announced that opposition lawyers are preparing to
file a case against the Kenyan Government at the International Criminal Court
(ICC) over alleged human rights abuses.
