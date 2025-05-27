SHOCK as KALONZO exposes ‘abduction squad’ operating in Kenya targeting RUTO’s critics







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President Ruto’s Government of operating a covert abduction squad aimed at silencing critics and opposition voices.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kalonzo linked the alleged kidnapping and subsequent abandonment of Juja MP, George Koimburi, to a shadowy state-sponsored operation.

He dismissed the National Police Service's assertion that Koimburi staged his own disappearance, citing widespread public distrust in law enforcement.

“There is an abduction squad operating in this country,” Kalonzo said.

“We are guided by what Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said, that a special team exists to eliminate opposition in Kenya.”

He questioned the credibility of top police officers, including Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei and Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

“Let Kanja issue whatever statement he wants - who will believe him today?”

“The trust is broken,” Kalonzo added.

On Monday, Gachagua claimed Koimburi had lost his ability to speak and was severely weakened due to exposure to an unknown chemical.

The legislator was found in a Kiambu County coffee plantation after being taken by unknown assailants from a Church and bundled into a Subaru on Sunday.

Gachagua has previously alleged that a rogue unit, formed during the 2024 anti-finance bill protests, was targeting Government critics using toxic substances.

The group allegedly comprises ex-DCI, Administration Police, and NIS officers.

Human Rights Watch Africa has also linked a unit known as the Operations Support Unit (OSU) to a spate of enforced disappearances.

OSU reportedly operates from the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

Kalonzo announced that opposition lawyers are preparing to file a case against the Kenyan Government at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged human rights abuses.

