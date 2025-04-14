Zimeni Hizo Camera!! KINDIKI turns into a dictator and chases away the media while announcing RUTO’s donation in Kiambu (VIDEO)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - On Sunday, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki joined leaders and small-scale traders, among them Mama Mboga and Boda Boda riders for a Women and Youth economic empowerment engagement in Kiambu County, where he chased away journalists.

In a video going around on social media, Kindiki is seen ordering the journalists to switch off the cameras before he donated some money that the President had sent him to.

“Zimeni hizo camera saa imekishwa,” Kindiki, who appears to be drunk with power, was heard saying in a commanding voice.

He went ahead and announced that the President had sent him to the forum with Ksh 3 million.

The crowd erupted in joy after Kindiki handed over Ruto’s donation.

Watch the video.

Zimeni Hizo Camera!! KINDIKI turns into a dictator and chases away the media while announcing RUTO’s donation in Kiambu pic.twitter.com/V9XNzz8Y4H — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2025

