A hired goon caught on camera attacking Bungoma gubernatorial aspirant, ZACHARIAH BARASA, at a public meeting (VIDEO)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a public meeting over the weekend after a hired goon was captured on camera attacking Bungoma gubernatorial aspirant, Zachariah Barasa.

Barasa was addressing the public when the goon emerged from the blues and grabbed his microphone, interrupting his speech.

Barasa’s bodyguards intervened and chased after the goon, believed to have been hired by his political opponents.

Last year, Barasa’s home was raided by goons, and his front gate torched.

Barasa has been at the forefront of opposing the construction of affordable houses in Bungoma.

Barasa, who is a member of the DAP-K party affiliated with Eugene Wamalwa, is aiming for Bungoma’s top seat in 2027.

Watch the video.

A hired goon caught on camera attacking Bungoma gubernatorial aspirant, ZACHARIAH BARASA, at a public meeting pic.twitter.com/PVlcif5Gkx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2025

