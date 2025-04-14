The groom’s reaction during his wedding ceremony leaves netizens talking - Was he forced to marry? (VIDEO)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - A dwarfed man is trending after he was spotted looking gloomy during his wedding ceremony.

While a wedding is supposed to be one of the most important events in a man’s life, the groom appeared distressed, bored and unbothered.

He could barely look at his newly-wed wife.

The groomsmen tried to cheer him on in vain, leaving other guests stunned.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many wondering whether he was forced to marry.

Watch the video.

The groom’s reaction during his wedding ceremony leaves netizens talking - Was he forced to marry? pic.twitter.com/3jr5YSMzq3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2025

