Lands Principal Secretary NIXON KORIR’s corrupt wife, BERLY ZORAIMA, exposed - This country has gone to the dogs







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir’s wife, Berly Zoraima, reportedly uses her powerful position in Government to enrich herself through corrupt deals.

Berly serves in the Pending Bills Committee after she was appointed to the lucrative post by President William Ruto.

According to renowned social media personality Francis Gaitho, businesses must surrender 20% of their dues to Korir’s wife to secure payment.

Some of the proceeds of corruption are channeled to President William Ruto and his allies, including Farouk Kibet.

Berly’s husband is equally corrupt.

He has been linked to land-grabbing in the city.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an entertainment joint that Korir had set up at Uhuru Gardens after grabbing part of the government land to be demolished.

The Kenyan DAILY POST