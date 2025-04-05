Workers left the site immediately after RUTO finished launching the construction of Kianjai Market in Meru - The tractor was abandoned after it ran out of fuel (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - On Wednesday, President William Ruto visited Meru region, where he launched several projects, among them the construction of Kianjai market.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony attended by area
leaders, Ruto said the construction of the market will cost Ksh 250 million and
promised that the construction will start immediately.
It is now emerging that the workers left the site with
equipment immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony.
One of the locals recorded a video of the site where Ruto
claims the multimillion market is set to be built, and no activity was going
on.
The tractor that had been brought to the groundbreaking
ceremony ran out of fuel.
The entrance to the site had been locked, and locals were
denied permission to take photos.
Ruto has been facing a backlash for launching fake projects
across the country.
Few projects materialize after the launch.
Watch the video.
Workers left the site immediately after RUTO finished launching the construction of Kianjai Market in Meru - The tractor was abandoned after it ran out of fuel pic.twitter.com/6IA5CP88DN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
