Here is the VIDEO of WAMUCHOMBA leading ‘RUTO Must Go’ chants that has landed her in hot soup (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Vocal Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has been summoned to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road on Saturday, April 5th.
The summons comes after a viral video showed her marching
with a crowd chanting "Ruto Must Go" in Githunguri on the evening of
April 4th, just hours before President William Ruto was scheduled to
visit the area as part of his Mt. Kenya development tour.
While the exact reason for the summons has not been
officially disclosed, it is believed to be linked to her alleged role in
mobilizing the protesters.
Wamuchomba confirmed the summons in a statement on X,
revealing that she had received a call from the County Criminal Investigation
Officer (CCIO) Kiambu.
"The CCIO Kiambu has, through a telephone call,
summoned me because the great people of Githunguri refused to be lured by fake
promises and projects that never materialized," she said.
She added, "Arrest can be done, but it will not change
the facts."
