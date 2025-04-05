Here is the VIDEO of WAMUCHOMBA leading ‘RUTO Must Go’ chants that has landed her in hot soup (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Vocal Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has been summoned to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road on Saturday, April 5th.

The summons comes after a viral video showed her marching with a crowd chanting "Ruto Must Go" in Githunguri on the evening of April 4th, just hours before President William Ruto was scheduled to visit the area as part of his Mt. Kenya development tour.

While the exact reason for the summons has not been officially disclosed, it is believed to be linked to her alleged role in mobilizing the protesters.

Wamuchomba confirmed the summons in a statement on X, revealing that she had received a call from the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Kiambu.

"The CCIO Kiambu has, through a telephone call, summoned me because the great people of Githunguri refused to be lured by fake promises and projects that never materialized," she said.

She added, "Arrest can be done, but it will not change the facts."

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has been summoned by the DCI because of yesterday's events pic.twitter.com/LWqYHHXRiT — Bill™ (@PJ36_) April 5, 2025