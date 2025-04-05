RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, captured on camera bullying Embu Governor CECILY MBARIRE and the area Senator during the President’s visit in Embu (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - On Friday, President William Ruto visited Embu County during his tour of the Mount Kenya region, where he launched development projects and addressed roadside rallies.

Ruto was accompanied by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, the area Senator Alexander Mundigi, and other leaders allied to the ruling UDA party.

The President’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, was captured on camera bullying Mbarire and Mundigi.

He pushed them away like toddlers as he gave orders after the President finished launching one of the projects in the County.

State House had to end the live broadcast to cover up the embarrassing incident.

Farouk, an alleged school dropout, holds immense power and is fond of bullying leaders.

He is a notorious gatekeeper at State House, and anyone who wants to access the President must be cleared by him.

Watch the video.

RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, captured on camera bullying Embu Governor CECILY MBARIRE and the area Senator during the President’s visit in Embu pic.twitter.com/GrpJxupbSh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2025

