RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, captured on camera bullying Embu Governor CECILY MBARIRE and the area Senator during the President’s visit in Embu (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - On Friday, President William Ruto visited Embu County during his tour of the Mount Kenya region, where he launched development projects and addressed roadside rallies.
Ruto was accompanied by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, the
area Senator Alexander Mundigi, and other leaders allied to the ruling UDA
party.
The President’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet,
was captured on camera bullying Mbarire and Mundigi.
He pushed them away like toddlers as he gave orders after
the President finished launching one of the projects in the County.
State House had to end the live broadcast to cover up the
embarrassing incident.
Farouk, an alleged school dropout, holds immense power and
is fond of bullying leaders.
He is a notorious gatekeeper at State House, and anyone who
wants to access the President must be cleared by him.
Watch the video.
RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, captured on camera bullying Embu Governor CECILY MBARIRE and the area Senator during the President’s visit in Embu pic.twitter.com/GrpJxupbSh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments