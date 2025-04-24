Why KALONZO is the only candidate that can send RUTO to Sugoi in 2027 - Senator WAMBUA!

Thursday, April 24,
2025 - Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has sensationally claimed that it is only
Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, that can defeat President Ruto in the 2027
presidential race.
Speaking on Citizen TV, Wambua declared that Kalonzo is the
only politician with the nationwide support and political clout needed to deny
President William Ruto a second term.
“For the longest time, Kalonzo has supported other
presidential candidates,” Wambua said.
“Even in 2022, though he wasn’t a running mate, his
supporters turned out in bigger numbers than Raila got from his own base in
Nyanza.”
According to Wambua, the time has come for Kalonzo to step
out of the shadows and put his name boldly on the presidential ballot.
He reiterated that Kalonzo’s presidential bid won't be
dimmed by his political friendships with other opposition heavyweights.
Kalonzo has been quietly building momentum, hinting at a
formidable coalition to challenge Ruto in 2027.
His allies include former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,
Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, and DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa.Bottom
of Form
