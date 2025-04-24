MALALA reveals heated meeting with RUTO that led to his ouster as UDA Sec Gen – ‘The president was furious’







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has broken his silence on his ouster as Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM, Malala attributed his ouster to a sharp fallout with President William Ruto over his refusal to support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"I advised the President, as Secretary General, that impeaching Rigathi would sink our ship and destabilise the government.”

“He dismissed me as an enemy. I was then asked to sign the impeachment," Malala claimed.

“They even proposed having two deputy party leaders to replace him seamlessly.”

“I warned it would destabilise the party, but they were adamant.”

Labelled a "mole" for his stance, Malala says his principled position ultimately cost him his seat at the party’s leadership table.

“In the end, Malalah had to go," he added.

The former Senator also accused President Ruto of political interference in the education sector, citing the recent ban on Butere Girls High School’s controversial play, Echoes of War.

Malala claimed Ruto personally ordered the move, calling it an act of paranoia.

"The president is boxing in the dark. If you compare the content of the play and the statement he gave, there’s no connection," Malala said.

The revelations have further intensified debate over internal divisions within Kenya Kwanza.