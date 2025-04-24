GACHAGUA meets his long-time friend MUCHANGI at a burial in Nyeri and gives him Ksh 1,000 - The elderly man is a hopeless village drunkard (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday joined family and friends at the burial of his aunt at Hiriga Vilage, Nyeri County, where he met his long-time friend Maina Muchangi.

Muchangi, a hopeless village drunkard, survives on handouts from fellow villagers.

The shabbily dressed man approached Gachagua during the burial ceremony and asked for cash handout.

Gachagua handed over Ksh 1,000 to him before he walked away.

Gachagua introduced Muchangi for the first time in 2022 after he came into power and revealed that they shared a friendship of 18 years.

Gachagua said Muchangi demands Ksh 1,000 from him every time they meet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST