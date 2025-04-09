Watch the moment the sinking 11-storey building in Mombasa was demolished using explosives (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - The condemned building along Abdel Nasser Road in Mombasa has been brought down through a controlled demolition using explosives.
Military engineers coordinated the operation, which followed
hours of preparation within a 1.2 kilometre buffer zone.
The explosives were placed at strategic points inside the
structure to trigger a collapse inward, minimizing impact on nearby buildings.
No casualties have been reported.
Ambulances and firefighting units remained on standby as the
multi-agency team executed the operation.
The demolition followed earlier warnings after a partial
collapse and confirmation that the foundation had been compromised by borehole
drilling and unauthorized vertical extensions.
Watch the moment the sinking 11-storey building in Mombasa was demolished using explosives pic.twitter.com/p00OJTuZeY— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025
