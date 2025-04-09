Watch the moment the sinking 11-storey building in Mombasa was demolished using explosives (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - The condemned building along Abdel Nasser Road in Mombasa has been brought down through a controlled demolition using explosives.

Military engineers coordinated the operation, which followed hours of preparation within a 1.2 kilometre buffer zone.

The explosives were placed at strategic points inside the structure to trigger a collapse inward, minimizing impact on nearby buildings.

No casualties have been reported.

Ambulances and firefighting units remained on standby as the multi-agency team executed the operation.

The demolition followed earlier warnings after a partial collapse and confirmation that the foundation had been compromised by borehole drilling and unauthorized vertical extensions.

Watch the moment the sinking 11-storey building in Mombasa was demolished using explosives pic.twitter.com/p00OJTuZeY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST