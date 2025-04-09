





Wednesday, April 9, 2025-President William Ruto has been making frequent visits to his farm to join his workers in the planting season and sharing videos online through his social media handlers, led by chief propagandist Dennis Itumbi.

In this latest video, Ruto is seen preparing githeri with his workers during lunch break.

The head of state mingled freely with the casual labourers and shared a light moment as he prepared the food.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many accusing Ruto of going on a PR overdrive after losing popularity.

Video of RUTO preparing Githeri with his workers at his farm - Is he on PR over-drive after losing popularity? pic.twitter.com/UQntlVpvXk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025

