Wednesday, April 9, 2025-President William Ruto has been making frequent visits to his farm to join his workers in the planting season and sharing videos online through his social media handlers, led by chief propagandist Dennis Itumbi.
In this latest video, Ruto is seen preparing githeri with
his workers during lunch break.
The head of state mingled freely with the casual labourers
and shared a light moment as he prepared the food.
The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many
accusing Ruto of going on a PR overdrive after losing popularity.
Video of RUTO preparing Githeri with his workers at his farm - Is he on PR over-drive after losing popularity? pic.twitter.com/UQntlVpvXk— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments