Robbery incident captured on CCTV in Eldoret as residents complain of rising insecurity (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Residents of Eldoret are calling on the police to enhance security, following frequent cases of home break-ins.

A recent robbery incident that took place at an apartment located in the city was captured on CCTV, and the footage was shared online.

In the footage, the thieves are seen breaking into a house and making away with several items.

The victim is now seeking assistance from the public to identify the perpetrators.

The residents are now calling for increased security measures and accusing the police of laxity.

Watch the footage.

Robbery incident captured on CCTV in Eldoret as residents complain of rising insecurity pic.twitter.com/4Mb9mMDLSV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST