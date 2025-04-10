Wajir Governor AHMED ABDULLAHI’s unbothered side chick continues flaunting the Range Rover he gifted her and taunts her critics (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi’s side chick is not bothered with online criticism after it emerged that he recently gifted her a sleek Range Rover.

She took to her Tiktok account and continued flaunting the multi-million vehicle believed to have been bought using proceeds of corruption and taunted her critics.

She even bragged that she is considering vying for Wajir Woman Rep Seat in 2027, following her instant rise to fame.

“Ama nisimame Wajir Woman Rep 2027,” she wrote on her Tiktok account.

Her secret affair with the 52-year-old Governor was exposed to the public by popular blogger Aoko Otieno.

Aoko revealed that she has a private video of the Governor and his side chick and threatened to leak it.





The pretty lady has been flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle on social media, which is sponsored by the corrupt Governor.

