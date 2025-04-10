Trending! MUBABA flaunts a Slay Queen he was having ‘fun’ with against her wish - See how she tried to hide her face (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 10, 2025 - This slay queen was left wishing the earth would swallow her whole after a mubaba she was entertaining unexpectedly went live on social media and exposed her.
In the viral clip, the mubaba, clearly old
enough to be her grandfather, records himself with the young woman visible in
the background.
The moment she notices the camera, she quickly tries to hide
her face, sparking laughter from the mubaba.
Most slay queens prefer to keep such “arrangements” private,
especially when the relationship is about money, and would never want to be
seen together in public.
Fellow Ngulusumu's winning everywhere 😂 💪🏿— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) April 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/3fmzqb6Q5Q
