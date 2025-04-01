#1xBalance: a contest for those who play smart!





The betting brand 1xBet is launching an interactive educational special project about responsible betting #1xBalance with great prizes! Join now if you want to learn the principles of responsible gaming and become part of a community of players who play wisely!

Why responsible betting is important

Responsible betting is extremely important because knowing and correctly using its principles helps players maintain emotional and financial stability while playing.

A mindful player won't play all night long or rush to recover their losses with the last of their money, as they set limits on time and funds wisely.

They know for sure that winning or losing is a matter of chance, so they just need to wait for a winning streak and claim the well-deserved prize!

The special Responsible Betting by 1xBet project

The educational special project #1xBalance is designed for players who want to learn how to manage finances, control risks, and make informed decisions while betting.

All the information in the special project is presented as simple and clear rules, as well as interactive tests that allow you to instantly check and reinforce useful knowledge!

As a result, all active participants of #1xBalance will not only improve their financial literacy but also become more successful players!

As part of #1xBalance, several activities will take place, including the interactive sections My Betting Style and Know Your Limits, as well as the contest Race for Top Subscriber with prizes for engagement!

In addition, festive activities are planned for Africa Day and the end of the football season. Follow our social media pages to be the first to learn all the details about these activities!

The Race for Top Subscriber contest

To participate in the Race for Top Subscriber competition, you need to follow 1xBet on social media and from April 17 to 28, 2025, like and comment on posts with the hashtag #1xBalance, as well as share them with your friends and followers.

On April 29, 2025, we will choose the most active subscribers and give them awesome prizes. The prize pool will be announced on our social media closer to the contest finale, so make sure to check our pages regularly!

You probably dream of winning the Race for Top Subscriber and are ready to leave comments and share our posts around the clock. However, remember that the contest is about responsible attitude toward gaming, finances, and time.

So, don't focus solely on winning, be friendly in your comments with other participants, and make sure to set a limit on your activity. Let the contest and your participation in it be responsible!

To stay updated on all the events of the #1xBalance special project, follow 1xBet on popular social media and messaging platforms:

1xBet always cares about its clients and does everything possible to ensure your gaming experience is comfortable, fair, and safe. Learn to manage your finances and gaming time yourself, and share the principles of responsible gaming with your followers! Become part of the #1xBalance community of smart players and develop a responsible approach to gaming with us!