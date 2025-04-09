The moment Mathira MP and RUTO’s sycophant, ERIC WAMUMBI, was chased away from a funeral in Kirinyaga for attacking RIGATHI GACHAGUA (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Chaos erupted at Muragara Primary School in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, during the burial ceremony of Ann Wanjiru Mumbuchi, a popular political mobilizer, after Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, attacked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The vocal MP accused Gachagua of abandoning the late Wanjiru despite her playing a key role in campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza regime during 2022 General Elections.

“Gachagua alimtumia huyu mama alafu akamuachilia. Hakusaidia huyu mama,” Wamumbi said.

Wamumbi faced hostility from the mourners, following his remarks on Gachagua.

Some mourners grabbed the microphone from Wamumbi and warned him against politicking at the funeral, leading to chaos.

Wamumbi’s bodyguards whisked him to safety when the situation escalated.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST