Video of a rogue matatu driver threatening a passenger with a panga - Some of these PSV drivers should undergo mental checkups







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A rogue Kisumu matatu driver was captured on camera threatening a passenger with a panga after a little misunderstanding.

The scuffle between the passenger and the driver ensued after the passenger complained when the driver placed some luggage under his legs.

He was told to comply or alight from the vehicle, leading to an altercation.

The driver almost turned violent after he whipped out a panga and threatened the passenger.

“Huyu mtu ako na ujinga ni kama amekomboa gari,” the driver was heard lamenting.

Watch the video.

Driver wa a Kisumu bound Matatu aliamua kutoa panga after abiria alikataa asiweke mzigo chini ya miguu yake.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4JrwHDgcxq — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST