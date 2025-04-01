Video of a rogue matatu driver threatening a passenger with a panga - Some of these PSV drivers should undergo mental checkups



Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A rogue Kisumu matatu driver was captured on camera threatening a passenger with a panga after a little misunderstanding.

The scuffle between the passenger and the driver ensued after the passenger complained when the driver placed some luggage under his legs.

He was told to comply or alight from the vehicle, leading to an altercation.

The driver almost turned violent after he whipped out a panga and threatened the passenger.

“Huyu mtu ako na ujinga ni kama amekomboa gari,” the driver was heard lamenting.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments