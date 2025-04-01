Kenyan car enthusiast modifies a Toyota Platz into monster rally car with a V8 engine and netizens are in awe (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A Kenyan car enthusiast has stunned netizens by turning a humble Toyota Platz into a beastly rally car, complete with a roaring V8 engine.

From a distance, it could easily be mistaken for a Jeep or a mini Ford Raptor.

Car modifications are nothing new, but this jaw-dropping transformation has left many in awe.

The custom-built machine even competed in the Kenya National Rally Championship Circuit, going head-to-head with Ian Duncan’s legendary Nissan Patrol Pickup.

Petrol heads truly know no limits!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST