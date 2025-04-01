Swimming in money! Gen Z influencers display wads of cash they were paid to market RUTO in Mt Kenya – Gachagua was right (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - It appears former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was right when he claimed President William Ruto will 'pour money' during his Mt. Kenya tour.
Gachagua had urged locals to turn up in large numbers but
warned them not to settle for mere peanuts.
Now, a viral video shows young influencers flaunting wads of
cash, allegedly paid for creating content to support Ruto’s re-election
campaign.
The influencers pose beside sleek cars bearing “Kumi Bila
Break” number plates - a slogan backing Ruto’s second term after Gachagua vowed
to make Ruto Kenya’s first-ever one-term President.
Ruto is trying to woo the vote-rich bloc that seems to have
abandoned him following Gachagua’s impeachment and the formation of a
broad-based Government with ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Watch the video below.
In the heart of Central Kenya, within the Mount Kenya region, individuals arrived bearing sacks of money to purchase allegiance.— Ouma. O. Neko (@OUMA_NEKO) March 31, 2025
Do not allow Justin Muturi and Rigathi Gachagua to persuade you that President William Ruto lacks integrity; he is indeed a man of virtue, for your… pic.twitter.com/n70tXuDJ3N
