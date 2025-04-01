Swimming in money! Gen Z influencers display wads of cash they were paid to market RUTO in Mt Kenya – Gachagua was right (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - It appears former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was right when he claimed President William Ruto will 'pour money' during his Mt. Kenya tour.

Gachagua had urged locals to turn up in large numbers but warned them not to settle for mere peanuts.

Now, a viral video shows young influencers flaunting wads of cash, allegedly paid for creating content to support Ruto’s re-election campaign.

The influencers pose beside sleek cars bearing “Kumi Bila Break” number plates - a slogan backing Ruto’s second term after Gachagua vowed to make Ruto Kenya’s first-ever one-term President.

Ruto is trying to woo the vote-rich bloc that seems to have abandoned him following Gachagua’s impeachment and the formation of a broad-based Government with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Watch the video below.

In the heart of Central Kenya, within the Mount Kenya region, individuals arrived bearing sacks of money to purchase allegiance.



Do not allow Justin Muturi and Rigathi Gachagua to persuade you that President William Ruto lacks integrity; he is indeed a man of virtue, for your… pic.twitter.com/n70tXuDJ3N — Ouma. O. Neko (@OUMA_NEKO) March 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST