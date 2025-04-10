VIDEO of CHARLENE RUTO reading out harsh comments she gets online sparks reactions – ‘You have to be high to do what we do’ (WATCH)



Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Charlene Ruto is no stranger to online criticism, and she’s handling it with grace.

This is after a video emerged of the President’s daughter reading out some of the harsh comments she receives on social media, showing that she’s grown a thick skin.

Charlene, who runs a youth mentorship program, is frequently targeted for everything from her fashion choices to her views on governance.

Often, she also faces backlash over policies linked to her father, President William Ruto.

But judging by this video, she’s not letting the noise slow her down.

Speaking candidly to a group of her mentees, she shares, “Leadership is not easy.

“It is demanding, it requires courage, it means questioning norms, challenging the status quo, and making decisions that are not always popular.”

