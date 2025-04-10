VIDEO of CHARLENE RUTO reading out harsh comments she gets online sparks reactions – ‘You have to be high to do what we do’ (WATCH)

Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Charlene Ruto is no stranger to online criticism, and she’s handling it with grace.
This is after a video emerged of the President’s daughter
reading out some of the harsh comments she receives on social media, showing
that she’s grown a thick skin.
Charlene, who runs a youth mentorship program, is frequently
targeted for everything from her fashion choices to her views on governance.
Often, she also faces backlash over policies linked to her
father, President William Ruto.
But judging by this video, she’s not letting the noise slow
her down.
Speaking candidly to a group of her mentees, she shares,
“Leadership is not easy.
“It is demanding, it requires courage, it means questioning
norms, challenging the status quo, and making decisions that are not always
popular.”
Watch the video below.
The first daughter is analyzing your tweets very triggered by the truths you tell her. Our politicians should learn to separate their families from public offices.— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) April 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/kzruqEZTHp
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments