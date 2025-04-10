Friends and family gather for the requiem mass of Kibabii University lecturer who died 24 hours after predicting her death on a WhatsApp group (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Kibabii University lecturer, Francisca Ihongoyi Kimwama, passed on 24 hours after she predicted her death through a prayer message.

The 41-year-old lecturer had sent a prayer message through a WhatsApp group dubbed, “Prayer Warriors Forum”, reminiscence of the biblical Joseph, who also predicted his death via a prayer message.

“O Blessed Joseph, you gave your last breath in the loving embrace of Jesus and Mary. When the seal of death shall close my life, come with Jesus and Mary to aid me.Obtain for me this solace for that hour to die with their holy arms around me. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, I commend my soul, living and dying, into your sacred arms.Amen” she wrote hours before her death.

On Saturday, she woke up in high spirits and prepared breakfast before going to balance her cousin's books at a nearby business outlet, about 1km away.

She left on foot, but a few metres away, she collapsed.

Bystanders who witnessed the bizarre incident rushed her to Zion Hospital within Bungoma town, where she died as doctors made frantic efforts to resuscitate her.

A postmortem examination carried out revealed that Francisca died of cardiac arrest occasioned by a blood clot because of damage to arteries.

Dr. Simiyu, the current chair Business Administration and Management at Kibabii University, described Francisca as a team player, smart and confident.

“If there is a lecturer Kibabii has ever had, then that is Francisca. She knew how to plan her work,” he said.

Francisca has left behind two children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST