Friends and family gather for the requiem mass of Kibabii University lecturer who died 24 hours after predicting her death on a WhatsApp group (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Kibabii University lecturer, Francisca Ihongoyi Kimwama, passed on 24 hours after she predicted her death through a prayer message.
The 41-year-old lecturer had sent a prayer message through a
WhatsApp group dubbed, “Prayer Warriors
Forum”, reminiscence of the biblical Joseph, who also predicted his death
via a prayer message.
“O Blessed Joseph, you gave your last breath in the
loving embrace of Jesus and Mary. When the seal of death shall close my life,
come with Jesus and Mary to aid me.Obtain for me this solace for that hour to
die with their holy arms around me. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, I commend my soul,
living and dying, into your sacred arms.Amen” she wrote hours before her
death.
On Saturday, she woke up in high spirits and prepared
breakfast before going to balance her cousin's books at a nearby business
outlet, about 1km away.
She left on foot, but a few metres away, she collapsed.
Bystanders who witnessed the bizarre incident rushed her to
Zion Hospital within Bungoma town, where she died as doctors made frantic
efforts to resuscitate her.
A postmortem examination carried out revealed that Francisca
died of cardiac arrest occasioned by a blood clot because of damage to
arteries.
Dr. Simiyu, the current chair Business Administration and
Management at Kibabii University, described Francisca as a team player, smart
and confident.
“If there is a lecturer Kibabii has ever had, then that is
Francisca. She knew how to plan her work,” he said.
Francisca has left behind two children.
