Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s son, Leon, led demos in campus, protesting his father’s arrest for directing the controversial Echoes of War play.
Leon described his father as a patriot and condemned his
arrest, accusing President William Ruto of infringing on the freedom of
expression.
Leon said the play highlighted what the Kenyan youths are
going through in the current administration, adding that it is not a crime for
someone to air his or her opinion.
The firebrand young man, who exhibits leadership qualities,
warned President William Ruto that the youths are keenly watching his
dictatorial behaviours.
“The youths of this country are seeing the things you are
doing, and history will not forget. Don’t frustrate my dad. I am kindly asking
you, Mr. President, to release my dad,’’ Malala’s son said.
Watch the video.
VIDEO of CLEOPHAS MALALA’s revolutionary son leading demos in campus after his father’s arrest - He sent a stern message to RUTO pic.twitter.com/Tdw1AfVdQ9— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025
