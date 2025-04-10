





Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s son, Leon, led demos in campus, protesting his father’s arrest for directing the controversial Echoes of War play.

Leon described his father as a patriot and condemned his arrest, accusing President William Ruto of infringing on the freedom of expression.

Leon said the play highlighted what the Kenyan youths are going through in the current administration, adding that it is not a crime for someone to air his or her opinion.

The firebrand young man, who exhibits leadership qualities, warned President William Ruto that the youths are keenly watching his dictatorial behaviours.

“The youths of this country are seeing the things you are doing, and history will not forget. Don’t frustrate my dad. I am kindly asking you, Mr. President, to release my dad,’’ Malala’s son said.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of CLEOPHAS MALALA’s revolutionary son leading demos in campus after his father’s arrest - He sent a stern message to RUTO pic.twitter.com/Tdw1AfVdQ9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST