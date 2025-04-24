Uproar as a Chicken Inn staff captured on a viral video being assaulted by a rogue mzungu at an outlet in Kilimani is fired

Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Weeks after surveillance footage emerged showing a female employee at Chicken Inn Kilimani being physically confronted by a white male customer, new disclosures indicate the staff member was subsequently dismissed, in what insiders are describing as a covert internal sanction that prioritised brand optics over employee protection.
The outlet, operated by Simbisa Brands Limited, is reported
to have initiated a disciplinary process shortly after the footage circulated
on social media.
Internal communication channels were allegedly used to inform
the affected staff member not to report to duty, as a hearing had been
scheduled to address what was internally framed as "misconduct".
Sources now claim the disciplinary session led to her abrupt
removal from the payroll, with no independent representation or appeals
mechanism offered.
The management’s handling of the case, as described by
insiders, reflects a broader operational culture where customer appeasement
takes precedence over safeguarding frontline workers, even in cases involving
physical aggression.
The company’s internal structure is said to place
branch-level managers at the centre of disciplinary hearings, often assigning
them the role of principal witnesses.
This arrangement has sparked concerns over impartiality,
especially in matters involving customer disputes.
Staff members allege that any deviation from corporate image
objectives can lead to dismissal, with little regard for context or fair
hearing.
Employees have reported that several outlets within the
Simbisa portfolio are currently running below standard staffing levels.
The departures, which include junior and managerial staff,
are being interpreted as part of a larger transition strategy involving
offboarding existing teams in preparation for new recruits.
This pattern, according to insiders, is being driven by cost
containment motives and rigid output expectations.
Labour relations at Simbisa have previously come under
scrutiny, particularly after revelations from Pizza Inn employees concerning
poor working conditions and dismissive internal grievance mechanisms.
Those past disclosures reportedly triggered internal notices
from headquarters, a move viewed by employees as a form of veiled intimidation
against whistleblowing.
The recent incident at Chicken Inn Kilimani has revived those
concerns, with internal actors warning that mishandling of such cases could
compound reputational risks and damage internal cohesion across the group’s
operations in Kenya.
"Hi Nyakundi. Hide my ID. Nafanya kazi Simbisa. Do you
remember this story, ilitrend. Guess what "The Kilimani Cashier was
Fired". Is This even fair to the staffs? So it happened after the
incident. She was contacted immediately and told not to report to work as there
was a disciplinary case pending. On the day of disciplinary, she was told she
fought the customer.
Since the staff have no say, hata customer ase ulimtukana na
ni uongo, then upelekwe for disciplinary, huezi toboa. Hawaskizangi your side
of the story. They are much about kupendeza customers but not the workers.
Behind these counters and the fake smiles unaonanga ukifika kwa counters, there
are deep sorrows. Workers who are crying deep down.
Funny enough, ikienda disciplinary, unaitiwa witnesses, among
them ni your manager, who is supposed to testify against you. It's like a rule;
the manager should never side with a staff in a time of disciplinary. Niko sure
you will get more disturbing stories after you share on your timeline. Right
now, most shops are working understaff. Ukipatikana na kamakosa, you are fired
simply because they're preparing for a new batch, including managers wanaresign
daily.
So it's tough. As long as their GP is okay, you're no one
before them. So the lady was fired hivo tu na we can't complain to anybody ju
pia wewe utamfuata. They are very poor in handling staff matters. Ety ju
alifight. Please make it anonymous, ju in case they find out, I'm done. Last
time you exposed Pizza Inn mistreatment, they sent an internal memo in
response."
CCTV footage captures a rogue mzungu physically assaulting a female staff at a Chicken Inn branch in Kilimani pic.twitter.com/yYvoiiG5rt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025
Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi
