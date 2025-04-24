Uproar as a Chicken Inn staff captured on a viral video being assaulted by a rogue mzungu at an outlet in Kilimani is fired







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Weeks after surveillance footage emerged showing a female employee at Chicken Inn Kilimani being physically confronted by a white male customer, new disclosures indicate the staff member was subsequently dismissed, in what insiders are describing as a covert internal sanction that prioritised brand optics over employee protection.

The outlet, operated by Simbisa Brands Limited, is reported to have initiated a disciplinary process shortly after the footage circulated on social media.

Internal communication channels were allegedly used to inform the affected staff member not to report to duty, as a hearing had been scheduled to address what was internally framed as "misconduct".

Sources now claim the disciplinary session led to her abrupt removal from the payroll, with no independent representation or appeals mechanism offered.

The management’s handling of the case, as described by insiders, reflects a broader operational culture where customer appeasement takes precedence over safeguarding frontline workers, even in cases involving physical aggression.

The company’s internal structure is said to place branch-level managers at the centre of disciplinary hearings, often assigning them the role of principal witnesses.

This arrangement has sparked concerns over impartiality, especially in matters involving customer disputes.

Staff members allege that any deviation from corporate image objectives can lead to dismissal, with little regard for context or fair hearing.

Employees have reported that several outlets within the Simbisa portfolio are currently running below standard staffing levels.

The departures, which include junior and managerial staff, are being interpreted as part of a larger transition strategy involving offboarding existing teams in preparation for new recruits.

This pattern, according to insiders, is being driven by cost containment motives and rigid output expectations.

Labour relations at Simbisa have previously come under scrutiny, particularly after revelations from Pizza Inn employees concerning poor working conditions and dismissive internal grievance mechanisms.

Those past disclosures reportedly triggered internal notices from headquarters, a move viewed by employees as a form of veiled intimidation against whistleblowing.

The recent incident at Chicken Inn Kilimani has revived those concerns, with internal actors warning that mishandling of such cases could compound reputational risks and damage internal cohesion across the group’s operations in Kenya.

"Hi Nyakundi. Hide my ID. Nafanya kazi Simbisa. Do you remember this story, ilitrend. Guess what "The Kilimani Cashier was Fired". Is This even fair to the staffs? So it happened after the incident. She was contacted immediately and told not to report to work as there was a disciplinary case pending. On the day of disciplinary, she was told she fought the customer.

Since the staff have no say, hata customer ase ulimtukana na ni uongo, then upelekwe for disciplinary, huezi toboa. Hawaskizangi your side of the story. They are much about kupendeza customers but not the workers. Behind these counters and the fake smiles unaonanga ukifika kwa counters, there are deep sorrows. Workers who are crying deep down.

Funny enough, ikienda disciplinary, unaitiwa witnesses, among them ni your manager, who is supposed to testify against you. It's like a rule; the manager should never side with a staff in a time of disciplinary. Niko sure you will get more disturbing stories after you share on your timeline. Right now, most shops are working understaff. Ukipatikana na kamakosa, you are fired simply because they're preparing for a new batch, including managers wanaresign daily.

So it's tough. As long as their GP is okay, you're no one before them. So the lady was fired hivo tu na we can't complain to anybody ju pia wewe utamfuata. They are very poor in handling staff matters. Ety ju alifight. Please make it anonymous, ju in case they find out, I'm done. Last time you exposed Pizza Inn mistreatment, they sent an internal memo in response."

CCTV footage captures a rogue mzungu physically assaulting a female staff at a Chicken Inn branch in Kilimani pic.twitter.com/yYvoiiG5rt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi