Captured on camera!! Rogue police officers exposed for running an extortion ring at Witeithie along Thika Superhighway (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Motorists along Thika Superhighway are now decrying what they describe as open extortion by traffic police officers stationed at Witeithie section.

Drivers say the area, particularly near the Witeithie underpass, has become a hotspot for illegal cash collection, where officers stop vehicles under the pretext of routine checks only to demand bribes.

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators, including matatu and bus drivers, are among those most affected.

Several of them claim they are routinely forced to part with bribes of up to Ksh 200 just to be allowed to continue with their trips.

Some say that refusal to comply results in trumped-up charges or threats of vehicle impoundment.

“This is now a daily tax on us,” said one matatu driver who spoke to us under the request of anonymity.

Residents and road users are now calling on the National Police Service, Inspector General Douglas Kanja and anti-corruption agencies to act swiftly by investigating the officers assigned to this section of the highway.

Captured on camera!! Rogue police officers exposed for running an extortion ring at Witeithie along Thika Superhighway pic.twitter.com/wj9AiODoIH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2025

Via Cyprian Nyakundi