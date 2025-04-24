CHERARGEI revives push to extend Presidential term limit to seven years despite RUTO’s rejection - ‘Seven is a holy number’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Outspoken Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has reignited his controversial proposal to extend the presidential term limit from five to seven years.

Speaking during an interview with a local media outlet, Cherargei, an ally of President William Ruto, argued that a seven-year term would give leaders ample time to fulfill their development agendas.

He went to cite religious symbolism, claiming “seven is a holy number for Christians”

This isn’t the first time Cherargei has made such a push.

His earlier attempt to introduce the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024, faced massive backlash from the public, with the Senate receiving over 200,000 written objections, crashing its email system.

The bill was ultimately rejected by the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, with 99.99% of public submissions opposing it.

President Ruto himself distanced from the proposal, firmly stating his commitment to the current constitutional term limits.

The UDA party also disowned the bill, calling it self-serving and undemocratic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST