UDA MCA (in white shirt), almost beaten by members of the public for heckling MALALA while he was addressing the press (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Mogotio Member of County Assembly, Mark Sialo, faced the public wrath after he heckled Cleophas Malala while he was addressing the press, shortly after his release.

The UDA-allied MCA was forced to scamper to safety when the angry crowd turned violent and almost beat him up.

Malala was released from police custody at Eldama Ravine Police Station after a public uproar.

No charges were preferred against him.

Addressing the media following his release, Malala hailed the Butere Girls High School learners after they boycotted the performance of his play ‘Echoes of War’.

“I am saying that those girls are the heroines of this nation. They should be celebrated, and their names should be inscribed with the history of this country,” he said





Watch the video of the UDA MCA being chased away for trying to interrupt Malala’s address to the media.

UDA MCA (in white shirt), almost beaten by members of the public for heckling MALALA while he was addressing the press pic.twitter.com/3B9EPbEpgc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025

